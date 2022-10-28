11 of the best pubs in Hampshire according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale today, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs.
It highlights venues selected by its members ‘as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too’.
Here are 11 of the Hampshire watering holes in The News area that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what Camra said about each of them.
1. Blue Bell, Emsworth
Although there has been a Blue Bell here for many years, this is a relatively modern pub having been rebuilt in the current location in 1960. The brewery associated with the original pub, however, did not survive. The single bar has wood beams and panels, and is decorated with nautical memorabilia. At the front is a small patio seating area and there is a similar larger walled and part-covered one to the rear.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Coal Exchange, Emsworth
A short distance from the harbour, this traditional pub has a single L-shaped bar. The front is part tiled and still bears the name of its former owner, Gale’s of Horndean. The pub’s name derives from when it was used as a trading place between local farmers and merchants delivering coal by sea. To the rear is a covered smoking area and a small walled garden, a real suntrap in warmer months
Photo: Allan Hutchings
3. West Street Alehouse, Fareham
Fareham’s first micropub opened in 2019, within walking distance of the bus and rail stations. The bar serves three ales on handpump, five craft beers from the tap wall and up to four ciders, all of which are listed on the TV screen. There is a bottle shop with local and foreign cans and bottles available to buy. Hungry drinkers can bring in takeaway food, and a list of recommended outlets is displayed
Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Fallen Acorn Brewing Co, Gosport
The Tap Room is inside the brewery, with seating set up during opening hours. Up to eight real ales are available, plus keg beers, and bottles and cans for on and off sales. Several foreign beers are also available, plus one cider. Special events are held from time to time, which may include offering beers from other breweries. There are plans to install handpumps on the bar. Street food is available outside.
Photo: Chris Moorhouse