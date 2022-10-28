11 of the best pubs in Hampshire according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

4. Fallen Acorn Brewing Co, Gosport

The Tap Room is inside the brewery, with seating set up during opening hours. Up to eight real ales are available, plus keg beers, and bottles and cans for on and off sales. Several foreign beers are also available, plus one cider. Special events are held from time to time, which may include offering beers from other breweries. There are plans to install handpumps on the bar. Street food is available outside.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse