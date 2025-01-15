The following restaurants and cafes are rated by consumer site Tripadvisor as some of the most child-friendly in the Portsmouth area, including Hayling Island, Gosport and Fareham.

From a diner filled with dinosaurs to a pub with adjacent soft play facilities, these places are renowed for their atmosphere and service as well as their stellar food.

Here are 12 places to take the whole family out for a meal:

1 . Porto Grill a Taberna - 245 London Road, Portsmouth Porto Grill A Taberna, a restaurant at 245 London Road, has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor based on 275 reviews. One reviewer writes: "The food and reception was fantastic it felt just like having food at home."

2 . The Farmhouse Hungry Horse - Burrfields Road, Portsmouth The Farmhouse Hungry Horse has a rating of 3.5 based on 763 reviews. It's main child-friendly draw is the Wacky Warehouse soft play next door.

3 . Jurassic Grill, Whiteley The Jurassic Grill, in Whiteley Shopping Centre, is very child-friendly with its dinosaur theme coplete with life-like sculptures. It has a 4.0 rating based on 337 reviews.