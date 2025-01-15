From a diner filled with dinosaurs to a pub with adjacent soft play facilities, these places are renowed for their atmosphere and service as well as their stellar food.
Here are 12 places to take the whole family out for a meal:
1. Porto Grill a Taberna - 245 London Road, Portsmouth
Porto Grill A Taberna, a restaurant at 245 London Road, has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor based on 275 reviews. One reviewer writes: "The food and reception was fantastic it felt just like having food at home." Photo: -
2. The Farmhouse Hungry Horse - Burrfields Road, Portsmouth
The Farmhouse Hungry Horse has a rating of 3.5 based on 763 reviews. It's main child-friendly draw is the Wacky Warehouse soft play next door. Photo: Greene King
3. Jurassic Grill, Whiteley
The Jurassic Grill, in Whiteley Shopping Centre, is very child-friendly with its dinosaur theme coplete with life-like sculptures. It has a 4.0 rating based on 337 reviews. Photo: -
4. Mad Hatters Tearoom and Gift Shop, Hayling Island
The Mad Hatters Tea Room and Gift Shop in 232B Sea Front, Hayling Island - near Beachlands Funfair - has a rating of 5.0 based on 427 reviews. One reviewer writes: "Visited during family weekend on Hayling Island. Staff super friendly, good food, enormous latte cups." Photo: Google