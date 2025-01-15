12 good places to eat with children in Portsmouth, Hayling Island, Gosport and Fareham according to Tripadvisor

By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Oct 2023, 16:53 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 18:47 GMT
It can be challening to find somewhere to eat that the whole family can agree on – so we’ve put together a list of some great child-friendly restaurants.

The following restaurants and cafes are rated by consumer site Tripadvisor as some of the most child-friendly in the Portsmouth area, including Hayling Island, Gosport and Fareham.

NOW READ: I went with my kids to Portsmouth's most child-friendly pub and this is what it's like

From a diner filled with dinosaurs to a pub with adjacent soft play facilities, these places are renowed for their atmosphere and service as well as their stellar food.

Here are 12 places to take the whole family out for a meal:

Porto Grill A Taberna, a restaurant at 245 London Road, has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor based on 275 reviews. One reviewer writes: "The food and reception was fantastic it felt just like having food at home."

1. Porto Grill a Taberna - 245 London Road, Portsmouth

Porto Grill A Taberna, a restaurant at 245 London Road, has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor based on 275 reviews. One reviewer writes: "The food and reception was fantastic it felt just like having food at home." Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Farmhouse Hungry Horse has a rating of 3.5 based on 763 reviews. It's main child-friendly draw is the Wacky Warehouse soft play next door.

2. The Farmhouse Hungry Horse - Burrfields Road, Portsmouth

The Farmhouse Hungry Horse has a rating of 3.5 based on 763 reviews. It's main child-friendly draw is the Wacky Warehouse soft play next door. Photo: Greene King

Photo Sales
The Jurassic Grill, in Whiteley Shopping Centre, is very child-friendly with its dinosaur theme coplete with life-like sculptures. It has a 4.0 rating based on 337 reviews.

3. Jurassic Grill, Whiteley

The Jurassic Grill, in Whiteley Shopping Centre, is very child-friendly with its dinosaur theme coplete with life-like sculptures. It has a 4.0 rating based on 337 reviews. Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Mad Hatters Tea Room and Gift Shop in 232B Sea Front, Hayling Island - near Beachlands Funfair - has a rating of 5.0 based on 427 reviews. One reviewer writes: "Visited during family weekend on Hayling Island. Staff super friendly, good food, enormous latte cups."

4. Mad Hatters Tearoom and Gift Shop, Hayling Island

The Mad Hatters Tea Room and Gift Shop in 232B Sea Front, Hayling Island - near Beachlands Funfair - has a rating of 5.0 based on 427 reviews. One reviewer writes: "Visited during family weekend on Hayling Island. Staff super friendly, good food, enormous latte cups." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthTripAdvisorGosportFarehamHayling Island
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice