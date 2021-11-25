Spring Business Park, Havant

Commercial developer Kingsbridge Estates has completed its development at Spring Business Park, Havant at the site of the former Buttericks factory at the New Lane Industrial Estate.

The site is part of the developer’s commitment to meeting demand for high-quality business space in the south.

Chris Fry, CEO, from Kingsbridge Estates, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the completion of Spring Business Park, built in line with our strategy of meeting demand for high-quality business space across the south.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Given the quality and location of this development and its excellent transport links, we are expecting high levels of interest from potential occupiers, creating employment opportunities for local people and contributing to the area’s prosperity and growth.’

The project is made up of two terraces of units ranging from 4,007 sq ft up to an available 32,000 sq ft, if neighbouring units are combined for a single occupier.

Each self-contained building has an eaves height of 8.4m

Spring Business Park’s sustainability features include electric vehicle charging facilities, low energy lighting, an A-rated Energy Performance Certificate and a targeted ‘Very Good’ BREEAM environmental assessment rating.