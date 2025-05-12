12 Portsmouth area eateries with the worst food hygiene ratings released in April

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Restaurants have the opportunity to appeal the rating and can request a re-inspections. Any restaurants that have appealed or that have requested a new inspection and are awaiting a new score according to the FSA website have not been included in this article.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are 15 eateries which have scored 1 or 2 hygiene ratings in April:

Harbour View Chinese Rated 1: Harbour View Chinese at 15 Queen Street, Portsmouth; rated on October 23. Its hygienic food handling and cleanliness of facilities were generally satisfactory. It recived a rating of 1 as its management of food safety required major improvement

Crew Mess - Gosport Crew Mess, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7 Mumby Road, Gosport was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13. Its hygienic food handling was rated as generally satisfactory. However improvement was necessary on the cleanliness of facilities and building while major improvement was necessary on its management of food safety.