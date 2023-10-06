News you can trust since 1877
13 pictures from the Maritime UK Solent Awards 2023 where hundreds celebrated at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard

Stars of the region’s maritime sector were celebrated at the second annual Maritime UK Solent Awards evening - which saw an optimistic focus on the industry’s future.
By Joe Buncle
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST

The prestigious evening, held in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard’s Boathouse 7 on Thursday, October 5, saw around 300 guests meet to shine a light on outstanding achievements, mix with key industry players and enjoy fine food and entertainment.

During a ceremony in which 13 companies and individuals were recognised for their hard work, guests were invited to step outside and enjoy music from military musicians and, as a special surprise, a group of Gurkhas gave an impressive kukri knife display.

Here are 13 photos from last night’s event:

The trophies on display.

1. Images from the Maritime UK Awards 2023

The trophies on display. Photo: Dave Dodge

Guests enjoying the ceremony.

2. Maritime UK Solent Awards 2023

Guests enjoying the ceremony. Photo: Dave Dodge

Graham Barnetson, CFO of Red Funnel.

3. Maritime UK Solent Awards 2023

Graham Barnetson, CFO of Red Funnel. Photo: Dave Dodge

Penny Mordaunt MP speaking at the event.

4. Maritime UK Solent Awards 2023

Penny Mordaunt MP speaking at the event. Photo: Dave Dodge

