The prestigious evening, held in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard’s Boathouse 7 on Thursday, October 5, saw around 300 guests meet to shine a light on outstanding achievements, mix with key industry players and enjoy fine food and entertainment.

During a ceremony in which 13 companies and individuals were recognised for their hard work, guests were invited to step outside and enjoy music from military musicians and, as a special surprise, a group of Gurkhas gave an impressive kukri knife display.

Accolades were given to recognise outstanding work in areas like sustainability, technological innovation, enterprise and diversity. This year saw a sharp rise in interest, with more than 90 entries.

Winners on stage at the Maritime UK Awards 2023.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Solent Freeport chairman Brian Johnson said: “We all know that the Solent is a maritime-facing area, but to see so many people here representing so many bits of the industry - from the Navy through to SMEs - is just really good for our prospects going forward.”

Richard Jones, chief executive of the Solent LEP which organised the event through Maritime UK Solent, added: “It’s a real celebration of the industry in the Solent area and it’s really an opportunity to showcase some of the incredible businesses and talent we have here. This is our second year hosting the regional awards and it really is a one-of-a-kind event - it’s fantastic to see the numbers in terms of applications and attendees here tonight.”

The event was run in partnership with the Portsmouth Sail Training Trust, a charity which aims to boost the prospects of Portsmouth’s young people through maritime training and qualifications. Now in its 10th year, the trust provides maritime training, qualifications and mentoring to 120 disadvantaged young people per week to improve their quality of life and employability.

Tom annd Nikki Coles, Portsmouth's Lorad Mayor and Lady Mayoress.

Also in attendance were local dignitaries including Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth Lord Mayor councillor Tom Coles and Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles.

In a keynote address to kick-off proceedings, Mordaunt highlighted the value of the maritime skills made available through the Portsmouth Sail Training Trust, drawing on her own sailing background.

She said: “In Portsmouth, we face, still, some social challenges. The city is on the up - it has come a long way over the last few years - but we still face pockets of deprivation.

“Some of our young people face really, really tough challenges, and this organisation has been remarkable in giving them the confidence to go into particular industries and just develop as an individual. I think it has actually saved lives in the process.

Penny Mordaunt MP speaking at the event.

She went on to say that 120 young people who attended the trust over the past year have gained 300 certificates from the Royal Yachting Association.

Trust founder Edward Phillips spoke about the importance of raising aspirations and recalled meeting children from the Charles Dickens ward who didn’t even know where Gunwharf Quays was 10 years ago, which served as an in the organisation’s work.

Speaking before the crowd, he said: “Let’s face it, our industry needs this young talent. One in 66 people in the UK work in maritime industries. There are 11,000 marine-related jobs in Portsmouth, 40,000 across the Solent.

“None of these are accessible to these young people and none of these young people are accessible to you as employers.

Guests at the Maritime UK Awards 2023.

“We have not done our job until more and more of our youngsters have broken that unemployment cycle and are inspiring the generation behind them.”

Attendees were urged to pledge a donation to the trust as companies and individuals.

Maritime UK Solent chairwoman Anne-Marie Mountfield expressed that the maritime sector has come on “leaps and bounds” in recent years and described the Solent region as a “force to be reckoned with.” She spoke about the industry body’s plans to broaden its international horizons, nurturing relationships in Finland, Turkey, Nova Scotia and recently made ties in New York.

“The spirit of innovation and the spirit of prosperity and growth is very strong, not just within our own region but on a broader basis”, she added.

Some of the evening’s stand-out champions included BAE Systems, - which scooped up three awards - apprentice of the year Jamie Bamworth, 21, and Cowes Enterprise College principal Rachel Kitley, who was commended with the maritime legacy award.

The trophies at the Maritime UK Awards 2023.

Here are all of the winners announced at the ceremony:

Future skills award: BAE Systems

Global trade award: BAE Systems Maritime Services

Net zero navigator: Portsmouth International Port

Technology game changer award: Carisbrooke Shipping Ltd

Clean maritime innovator award: Associated British Ports

Large business of the year: BAE Systems Maritime Services

Start-up of the year award: Just Be Maritime Ltd

Employer of the year award: Carnival UK

International partner of the year award: Robosys Automation

Small business of the year award: NASH Maritime Ltd

Maritime legacy: Rachel Kitley

Diversity champion award: Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Apprentice of the year: Jamie Bamforth, BAE Maritime Systems

Graham Barnetson, chief financial officer at Red Funnel said: “Our region is unrivalled for its expertise and capability. At Maritime UK Solent, we are keen that diversity, apprenticeships and legacy are not just buzzwords. They should be the very pillars on which our cluster’s success is built.”