Huge crowds at the very popular Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

14 great pictures from the first day of the Southsea Food Festival 2022

FOODIES flocked to Palmerston Road in Southsea as tens of stalls offered delicious grub ranging from pizza to paella.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:09 am

The annual event kicked off yesterday with stalls taking over Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne roads as well as Avenue De Caen.

Here are some of the best pictures from the first day of the festival.

Undefined: readMore

1. Thirsty crowds at the Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Thirsty crowds at the Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales

2. Charlotte Clark (27) gets an ice cold Pina Coloada from The Drift Bar stall. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Charlotte Clark (27) gets an ice cold Pina Coloada from The Drift Bar stall. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales

3. Bride to be Maisie Warner celebratred her hen party at the Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Bride to be Maisie Warner celebratred her hen party at the Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales

4. Free samples of home-brewed rum given out at the Portsmouth Distillery stall. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Free samples of home-brewed rum given out at the Portsmouth Distillery stall. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Southsea
Next Page
Page 1 of 4