14 great pictures from the first day of the Southsea Food Festival 2022

The annual event kicked off yesterday with stalls taking over Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne roads as well as Avenue De Caen.
Here are some of the best pictures from the first day of the festival.
1. Thirsty crowds at the Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)
2. Charlotte Clark (27) gets an ice cold Pina Coloada from The Drift Bar stall. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)
3. Bride to be Maisie Warner celebratred her hen party at the Southsea Food Festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)
4. Free samples of home-brewed rum given out at the Portsmouth Distillery stall. Picture: Mike Cooter (160722)
