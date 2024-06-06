From Southsea Food Festival to Stansted Garden Show to Armed Forces Day, the city and its surrounding areas have so much to offer when it comes to summer events. There is something for everyone to get involved in over the next few months – from families to foodies, everyone can be entertained.
Here are 14 events taking place over the summer months:
1. Southwick Spirit of D-Day Revival
Southwick Spirit of D-Day Revival will be returning for another year on June 8 and June 9 at Southwick Park. This event is fantastically nostalgic and it is commemorating the D Day Landings.Pictured: Caitlin ShawCredit: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 100623-24)
2. Armed Forces Day Portsmouth
Armed Forces Day Portsmouth is taking place on Saturday, June 8 and it will welcome a range of fun activities for the family to get involved in including a climbing wall, funfair rides, parades and much more. Picture: Vernon Nash (180399-014) Photo: Vernon Nash
3. The British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays
The British Street Food Awards are returning to Gunwharf Quays on June 8 and June 9. Traders will be selling tasty food in The Plaza to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the weekend. The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany. Photo: Gunwharf Quays
4. Port Solent Comic Con
Port Solent Comic Con will be taking place on Saturday, June 8. There will be something for everyone at this free event including the Joker Squad and a Jurassic area. Photo: Port Solent Comic Con