3 . The British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays

The British Street Food Awards are returning to Gunwharf Quays on June 8 and June 9. Traders will be selling tasty food in The Plaza to guests over the long weekend, battling to win the public vote, ahead of the winner being announced at the end of the weekend. The winner will then head to the UK finals, with an aim of representing the UK at the grand finale of the European Street Food Awards in Germany. Photo: Gunwharf Quays