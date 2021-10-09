Medical equipment was still inside Royal Hospital Haslar in 2018 Picture: Neil Ansell

15 eerie photos show medical kit abandoned at Royal Hospital Haslar in Gosport years after it closed in 2009

These images show medical equipment, books and computers left behind at Royal Hospital Haslar when it closed in 2009.

By Ben Fishwick
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 3:42 pm

Captured by photographer Neil Ansell in 2009, they show how the NHS left behind unusable kit when the site was sold for £3m to developers.

Apartments in former hospital grounds buildings are now on sale from £250,000 each – as redevelopment work continues.

Royal Haslar, as the development is known, will have 271 private homes set in 62 acres of mature parkland overlooking the sea.

But these pictures reveal the state of the hospital some nine years after it was sold.

Scroll down through the images and click to go onto the next page for more.

