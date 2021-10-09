Captured by photographer Neil Ansell in 2009, they show how the NHS left behind unusable kit when the site was sold for £3m to developers.
Apartments in former hospital grounds buildings are now on sale from £250,000 each – as redevelopment work continues.
Royal Haslar, as the development is known, will have 271 private homes set in 62 acres of mature parkland overlooking the sea.
But these pictures reveal the state of the hospital some nine years after it was sold.
