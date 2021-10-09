Captured by photographer Neil Ansell in 2009, they show how the NHS left behind unusable kit when the site was sold for £3m to developers.

Apartments in former hospital grounds buildings are now on sale from £250,000 each – as redevelopment work continues.

But these pictures reveal the state of the hospital some nine years after it was sold.

Scroll down through the images and click to go onto the next page for more.

Equipment was left in situ at Royal Hospital Haslar in 2018. Picture: Neil Ansell

Medical equipment was still inside Royal Hospital Haslar in 2018. Picture: Neil Ansell

Discarded material at Royal Hospital Haslar in 2018. Picture: Neil Ansell

Medical equipment was still inside Royal Hospital Haslar in 2018. Picture: Neil Ansell