With the capacity for 2,770 passengers, having 17 decks, 1,160 crew, 1,408 cabins and being 277.2 metres in length, she can’t help but impress.

Many people braved the weather and were out taking images of the new Virgin Voyage’s vessel Scarlet Lady arriving for the first time in Portsmouth.

She has spend the summer season in the UK cruising around England, based out of Portsmouth.

Scarlet Lady will now depart Portsmouth for New York City on September 3.

