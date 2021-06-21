Scarlet Lady arriving in Portsmouth taken by Ben Dollery

20 best images of Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady in Portsmouth

Have a look at the best images from the ships arrival into the city taken from every vantage point.

By Deborah Croker
Monday, 21st June 2021, 7:24 pm

With the capacity for 2,770 passengers, having 17 decks, 1,160 crew, 1,408 cabins and being 277.2 metres in length, she can’t help but impress. Many people braved the weather and were out taking images of the new Virgin Voyage’s vessel Scarlet Lady arriving for the first time in Portsmouth

She is set to begin her season in the UK cruising around England.

1. Virgin's Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth

Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady entering Portsmouth for the first time by Tony Hicks

Photo: The News

Buy photo

2. Virgin's Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth

Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady entering Portsmouth for the first time by Tony Hicks

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo

3. Virgin's Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth

Virgin Voyage's luxury cruise ship Scarlet Lady arrives into Portsmouth for the first time. The 110,000-tonne liner is the largest ship to have ever docked in the city, bigger than both of the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers. Picture date: Monday June 21, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Photo: Steve Parsons

Buy photo

4. Virgin's Scarlet Lady arrives in Portsmouth

The Virgin cruise ship Scarlet Lady arriving in Portsmouth taken by Daniel Haswell

Photo: The News archive

Buy photo
PortsmouthEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 5