21 of the best Portsmouth area hairdressers and salons based on Google ratings - including Gosport and Fareham

There are plenty of fantastic Portsmouth area places to go for a haircut – here are some of the best, according to Google reviews.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT

Below we have collected some of the besy salons across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham which are rated 4.5 stars or above by Google reviews.

Here are 21 of the best hairdressers in the Portsmouth area:

1. Best rated hairdressers

Green Mango Natural Salon, at 18 Ordnance Row, Portsmouth, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 178 reviews. One person said: "I had an absolutely fantastic experience at this hair salon! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with warm smiles and a welcoming atmosphere. The service I received was truly amazing, and I couldn't be happier with the results."

2. Green Mango Natural Salon - The Hard

Tony Wood Hairdressing, at 44 Castle Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 239 reviews. One person said: "Fantastic place, great location with fun and friendly staff. Definitely recommended!"

3. Tony Wood Hairdressing - Southsea

The Green Room, an eco friendly hair salon at 62 Albert Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 103 reviews. One person wrote: "Lovely and helpful staff, affordable and great hair results."

4. The Green Room - Southsea

