Here are 21 of the best hairdressers in the Portsmouth area:
1. Best rated hairdressers
Here are some of the best hair salons in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville - according to Google reviews. Photo: Google
2. Green Mango Natural Salon - The Hard
Green Mango Natural Salon, at 18 Ordnance Row, Portsmouth, has a 4.8 Google rating based on 178 reviews. One person said: "I had an absolutely fantastic experience at this hair salon! From the moment I walked in, I was greeted with warm smiles and a welcoming atmosphere. The service I received was truly amazing, and I couldn't be happier with the results." Photo: Google
3. Tony Wood Hairdressing - Southsea
Tony Wood Hairdressing, at 44 Castle Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 239 reviews. One person said: "Fantastic place, great location with fun and friendly staff. Definitely recommended!" Photo: Google
4. The Green Room - Southsea
The Green Room, an eco friendly hair salon at 62 Albert Road, Southsea has a 4.7 Google rating based on 103 reviews. One person wrote: "Lovely and helpful staff, affordable and great hair results." Photo: Google