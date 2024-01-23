The Library Barbers in Southsea has been given a revamp as the new owner makes his mark
A Portsmouth barber has bought out the shop he has worked in for ten years and has wasted no time in putting his stamp on it with a renovation.
Josh Sawyer took over The Library Barbers in Victoria Road South in September 2023 before renovating the shop in January. The new look cements the start of a new era for an establishment that has been a fixture in Southsea for ten years.
Having been there from the companies inception, Josh was excited to see the changes come into effect. He said: "I love it, its been great to be fair. It has been lovely to put a stamp on it and make it my own. It's turned out even better than I had expected."
The new modern design has enabled Josh to create more space and help with his aims for the business moving forwards: "Hopefully we will grow a little bit. We have still got one chair left to fill and we had Jack come and join us from the start of the re-fit, so hopefully we can grow the team and get some more clients in and have a great year ahead."
The barbers loyal clientele have reacted positively to the changes that have been made. Josh said: "It's been really, really good. The support has been great whether it's online or people walking past knocking on the window and popping in. Everyone has loved it which is really good."
While their existing customers are pleased with the new look, Josh is encouraging anyone looking for a new barbers to get in touch. He said: "At the moment we have Jack trying to build a client base so we are accepting walk-ins as we have a bit more space. It is starting to get a bit busier though, so we would always advise to book in advance which you can do through our Instagram which has a book now icon. If you are in and around the area, definitely do pop in and we will see what we can do."