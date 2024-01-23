Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh Sawyer is the new owner of The Library Barbers in Victoria Road South, Southsea. He has just completed a revamp which saw the shop reopen on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Josh Sawyer took over The Library Barbers in Victoria Road South in September 2023 before renovating the shop in January. The new look cements the start of a new era for an establishment that has been a fixture in Southsea for ten years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been there from the companies inception, Josh was excited to see the changes come into effect. He said: "I love it, its been great to be fair. It has been lovely to put a stamp on it and make it my own. It's turned out even better than I had expected."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new modern design has enabled Josh to create more space and help with his aims for the business moving forwards: "Hopefully we will grow a little bit. We have still got one chair left to fill and we had Jack come and join us from the start of the re-fit, so hopefully we can grow the team and get some more clients in and have a great year ahead."

The barbers loyal clientele have reacted positively to the changes that have been made. Josh said: "It's been really, really good. The support has been great whether it's online or people walking past knocking on the window and popping in. Everyone has loved it which is really good."