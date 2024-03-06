21 perfect places for Mother's Day in Portsmouth, Gosport, Emsworth and Hayling Island - according to Open Table

If you are looking for somewhere to take your mum for Mother’s Day this weekend, look no further because The News has got you covered.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Mar 2024, 16:53 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 17:07 GMT

With Mother’s Day taking place on Sunday, March 10, it is likely that there are people on the hunt for a lovely place to take their mum. Open Table has listed some of the best places to take your mum on Sunday based on a number of different reasons – from set menus to free gifts and glasses of bubbly, there is something for everyone.

SEE ALSO: 13 places serving up lunch, dinner or afternoon tea including Eastney Tavern, Slug and Lettuce and Cosy Club

From Carter & Co to Carluccio’s in Gunwharf Quays, there are so many fantastic places across Portsmouth, Gosport, Hayling Island and Emsworth.

Here are 21 places perfect for Mother’s Day, according to Open Table:

Here are a number of places that Open Table has recommended for Mother's Day.

1. Open Table - Mother's Day

Here are a number of places that Open Table has recommended for Mother's Day. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Carter & Co, Southsea, is a perfect place if you want to push the boat out and tuck into a delicious meal.

2. Carter and Co, Southsea

Carter & Co, Southsea, is a perfect place if you want to push the boat out and tuck into a delicious meal. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Brasserie Blanc, Portsmouth, has a reputation for offering high quality dishes and it is a brilliant place to dine if you are celebrating Mother's Day.

3. Brasserie Blanc, Portsmouth

Brasserie Blanc, Portsmouth, has a reputation for offering high quality dishes and it is a brilliant place to dine if you are celebrating Mother's Day. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Make this Mother's Day one to remember with Carluccio's delicious Set Menu for £40. This restaurant is Open Table's top experience for Mother's Day.

4. Carluccio's, Gunwharf Quays

Make this Mother's Day one to remember with Carluccio's delicious Set Menu for £40. This restaurant is Open Table's top experience for Mother's Day. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GosportEmsworthHayling IslandPortsmouthGunwharf Quays
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice