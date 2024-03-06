With Mother’s Day taking place on Sunday, March 10, it is likely that there are people on the hunt for a lovely place to take their mum. Open Table has listed some of the best places to take your mum on Sunday based on a number of different reasons – from set menus to free gifts and glasses of bubbly, there is something for everyone.
SEE ALSO: 13 places serving up lunch, dinner or afternoon tea including Eastney Tavern, Slug and Lettuce and Cosy Club
From Carter & Co to Carluccio’s in Gunwharf Quays, there are so many fantastic places across Portsmouth, Gosport, Hayling Island and Emsworth.
Here are 21 places perfect for Mother’s Day, according to Open Table:
1 / 6