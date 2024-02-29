Three Joes in Fareham will be giving mums free flowers with every meal on Mother’s Day and The Queen’s Hotel will be giving mums a free gift – but the deals don’t stop there. The News has put together a list of 13 places in the Portsmouth area that are getting ready for Mother’s Day.
1. Mother's Day
There are some lovely things going on this Mother's Day. Photo: Google
2. Slug and Lettuce - Gunwharf Quays
The Slug and Lettuce in North Promenade Building, Gunwharf Quays is offering a free glass of Chambord Royale to all mums on mother's day. Photo: Google
3. Three Joes, Fareham
Three Joes Sourdough Pizza, Fareham, are gifting every mum with a bunch of daffodils this Mother’s Day when they dine with them. Photo: Google
4. Cosy Club, Portsmouth
Cosy Club Portsmouth has unveiled its Mother's Day menus and to celebrate, they're launching a competition where the winner receives a Mother's Day experience worth up to £500 and a limited-edition cocktail gift box. Photo: Cosy Club, Portsmouth