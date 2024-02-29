News you can trust since 1877
Mother's Day in Hampshire: 13 places serving up lunch, dinner or afternoon tea including Eastney Tavern, Slug and Lettuce and Cosy Club

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching, The News has put together a list of places offering unmissable deals.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:07 GMT

Three Joes in Fareham will be giving mums free flowers with every meal on Mother’s Day and The Queen’s Hotel will be giving mums a free gift – but the deals don’t stop there. The News has put together a list of 13 places in the Portsmouth area that are getting ready for Mother’s Day.

There are some lovely things going on this Mother's Day.

The Slug and Lettuce in North Promenade Building, Gunwharf Quays is offering a free glass of Chambord Royale to all mums on mother's day.

Three Joes Sourdough Pizza, Fareham, are gifting every mum with a bunch of daffodils this Mother’s Day when they dine with them.

Cosy Club Portsmouth has unveiled its Mother's Day menus and to celebrate, they're launching a competition where the winner receives a Mother's Day experience worth up to £500 and a limited-edition cocktail gift box.

