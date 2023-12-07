News you can trust since 1877
23 Portsmouth area food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency including in Gosport, Fareham and Havant

Food hygiene ratings, released by the Food Standards Agency, can be a handy way to choose where to eat in Portsmouth – which has so many places to offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released in the latter half of November, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 23 inspections by the Food Standards Agency:

1. Food hygiene

These are the latest results of Food Standards Agency inspections in the Portsmouth area. Photo: -

Sandy's at 96 San Diego Road, Gosport was rated five on November 15.

2. Sandy's - Gosport

Sandy's at 96 San Diego Road, Gosport was rated five on November 15. Photo: Google

Wings Garden at 2 Carless Close, Gosport was rated five on November 15

3. Wing's Garden - Gosport

Wings Garden at 2 Carless Close, Gosport was rated five on November 15 Photo: Google

T & J Chinese Tasty Wok at Unit B2, Anstice Court, Lee-On-The-Solent was rated five on November 13

4. T&J - Lee-on-the-Solent

T & J Chinese Tasty Wok at Unit B2, Anstice Court, Lee-On-The-Solent was rated five on November 13 Photo: Google

