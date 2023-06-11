News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth 'elite' food hygiene: 8 of the area's cleanest places to eat - with three consecutive 5 star ratings as of June 2023

Portsmouth has plenty of fantastic restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways – but have you ever wondered which are the cleanest?
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST

The Scores on The Doors website collates the results from Food Standards Agency inspections across the country and gives the best performing eateries ‘Elite’ status. To qualify for the accoldae, an establishment needs three consecutive ‘very good’ scores – a full five-out-of-five – demonstrating consistent commitment to food hygiene. The score takes into account the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

NOW READ: Food hygiene ratings: How 14 places selling food in Portsmouth, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville fared in May

These Portsmouth restaurants, cafes and takeaways have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award:

Here are 8 places to eat with 'elite' food hygiene standards.

Here are 8 places to eat with 'elite' food hygiene standards.

Coffee Cup, a cafe at 11 West Street in Portchester, Fareham, was given its third consecutive five-out-of-five hygiene rating on January 6 2022.

Coffee Cup, a cafe at 11 West Street in Portchester, Fareham, was given its third consecutive five-out-of-five hygiene rating on January 6 2022.

Harvester, in Port Solent, Portsmouth, was gained the Elite status after an inspection on October 28 2019 - getting a fourth consecutive top score.

Harvester, in Port Solent, Portsmouth, was gained the Elite status after an inspection on October 28 2019 - getting a fourth consecutive top score.

McDonald's has responded to rumours it is reopening restaurants next month. Picture: Habibur Rahman

McDonald's has responded to rumours it is reopening restaurants next month. Picture: Habibur Rahman

