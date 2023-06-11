The Scores on The Doors website collates the results from Food Standards Agency inspections across the country and gives the best performing eateries ‘Elite’ status. To qualify for the accoldae, an establishment needs three consecutive ‘very good’ scores – a full five-out-of-five – demonstrating consistent commitment to food hygiene. The score takes into account the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.