25 fantastically dog friendly cafes in the Portsmouth area including Southsea Coffee, The Hideaway and By the Beach

The city is packed with a range of amazing places to eat – and here are some which will also welcome your precious dogs.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT

It can be stressful trying to find places where you can also take your doggy companion when you go to lunch or a coffee – but the city and its surrounding area is full of cafes and bars that are more than happy to have your dog tag along.

Here are 25 places in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are dog friendly:

There are a number of places in Portsmouth where dogs can enjoy a trip out and owners can stop off for a coffee at a dog-friendly cafe.

1. Dog friendly cafes

There are a number of places in Portsmouth where dogs can enjoy a trip out and owners can stop off for a coffee at a dog-friendly cafe. Photo: Google

Southsea Coffee has been loved by so many due to the quality of their dishes and coffee, so much so that they have opened up another shop to make sure that everyone can have the opportunity to experience what all of the locals love.

2. Southsea Coffee

Southsea Coffee has been loved by so many due to the quality of their dishes and coffee, so much so that they have opened up another shop to make sure that everyone can have the opportunity to experience what all of the locals love. Photo: Google Street View

By the Beach, Southsea, is a prime location in the area if you want a brilliant cafe tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city - and it's dog friendly.

3. By the Beach, Southsea

By the Beach, Southsea, is a prime location in the area if you want a brilliant cafe tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city - and it's dog friendly. Photo: Google

Milton Perk Coffee House, Southsea, is known for its inclusion of dogs and one person on Google reviews said: " A safe ( all inclusive) space. Dog friendly (treats for your dog available)."

4. Milton Perk Coffee House, Southsea

Milton Perk Coffee House, Southsea, is known for its inclusion of dogs and one person on Google reviews said: " A safe ( all inclusive) space. Dog friendly (treats for your dog available)." Photo: Google

