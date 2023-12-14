25 Portsmouth area businesses we have lost this year including Restaurant 27, Sonner Toys and Drayton's Manor House pub
The city has welcomed a raft of exciting new businesses this year – but we have also said goodbye to some beloved mainstays.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:16 GMT
The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.
Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they were forced to close.
Here are 25 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in Portsmouth this year:
1 / 7