The city has welcomed a raft of exciting new businesses this year – but we have also said goodbye to some beloved mainstays.

The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.

Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they were forced to close.

Here are 25 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in Portsmouth this year:

2 . Nells, Old Portsmouth Nell's Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years.

3 . Carvalho's Kitchen - Havant Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22.