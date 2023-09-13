News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth restaurants: 13 of the city's best restaurants as chosen by our readers including The Akash and Sakura

We recently asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to eat in Portsmouth – here’s what they said.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST

Dozens of local people took to Facebook to share their top restaurants and eateries, commenting on The News’ page.

Suggestions spanned from international cuisine like Italian, Japanese and Indian as well as beloved takeaway and kebab vendors.

Here are 13 of our readers’ favourite restaurants.

Sakura is a Japanese restaurant in Albert Road which specialises in dishes like chicken katsu curry.

2. Sakura - 9 Albert Road, Southsea

Sakura is a Japanese restaurant in Albert Road which specialises in dishes like chicken katsu curry.

A well-established eatery, multiple readers reccomended the Akash Indian restaurant. Pictured: Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with the popular dishes at the Akash. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. The Akash - 99 - 101 Albert Road, Southsea

A well-established eatery, multiple readers reccomended the Akash Indian restaurant. Pictured: Chef Faz Forhad Ahmed with the popular dishes at the Akash.

Memo Wall, an eatery serving Japanese Cuisine at Unit 54 in the Cascades Shopping Centre, was suggested by one commenter.

4. Memo Wall - Cascades Shopping Centre

Memo Wall, an eatery serving Japanese Cuisine at Unit 54 in the Cascades Shopping Centre, was suggested by one commenter.

