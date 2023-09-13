Portsmouth restaurants: 13 of the city's best restaurants as chosen by our readers including The Akash and Sakura
We recently asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to eat in Portsmouth – here’s what they said.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:12 BST
Dozens of local people took to Facebook to share their top restaurants and eateries, commenting on The News’ page.
NOW READ: Portsmouth restaurants: Here are 13 new places to eat and drink which opened this summer in Hampshire
Suggestions spanned from international cuisine like Italian, Japanese and Indian as well as beloved takeaway and kebab vendors.
Here are 13 of our readers’ favourite restaurants.
1 / 4