The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.
Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they were forced to close.
Here are 25 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in Portsmouth in 2023:
1. Untitled design - 2023-09-15T102429.639.jpg
Restaurants we have lost this year. Photo: -
2. Nells, Old Portsmouth
Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years. Photo: Google Street View
3. Carvalho's Kitchen - Havant
Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22. Photo: Raymond Clarke
4. Belmont Kitchen - Havant
Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, which was also forced to shut until further notice following the blaze. Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing