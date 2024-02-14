News you can trust since 1877
25 Portsmouth area businesses we lost in 2023 including Restaurant 27, Sonner Toys and Drayton's Manor House pub

The city welcomed raft of exciting new businesses last year – but we also said goodbye to some beloved mainstays.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:16 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT

The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.

Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they were forced to close.

Here are 25 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in Portsmouth in 2023:

Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years.

Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years. Photo: Google Street View

Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22.

Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22. Photo: Raymond Clarke

Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, which was also forced to shut until further notice following the blaze. Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing

Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, which was also forced to shut until further notice following the blaze. Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

