Fortunately Southsea has lots of great places for coffee, so much in fact it can be difficult to choose where to go. The News has looked through the best rated coffee shops and cafe’s in the area, ranked by customers on Google reviews, to help you to decide where to visit.
Here are 27 of the best places to grab a coffee according to Google reviews:
1. Southsea Coffee spots
Here are 27 of the best coffee spots in Southsea Photo: Sarah Standing / Hope Mckellar
2. Bread Addiction
Bread Addiction in Elm Grove has a rating of 4.8 from 434 Google reviews. One customer said: ""Incredibly delicious pastries and coffee. Great service as well!" Photo: Bread Addiction
3. The Southsea Coffee Company
The Southsea Coffee Company in Osborne Road has a ranking of 4.7 out of 781 Google reviews. One customer said: "Amazing coffee, vegan food, and service!" Photo: Paul Jacobs
4. Coffee #1
Coffee #1 in Palmerston Road has a ranking of 4.2 from 594 Google reviews. A customer commented: "Excellent staff with a wide choice of coffees . The Brazilian blend is a must." Photo: Habibur Rahman