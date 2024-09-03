27 of the best coffee spots in Southsea ranked by Google reviews - Including Southsea Coffee Co and Baffled Coffee

By Joe Williams
Published 6th Jan 2024, 12:25 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 15:02 BST
Coffee has become an integral part of everyday life, whether its a much needed caffeine boost in the morning or an excuse for a catch up with a friend.

Fortunately Southsea has lots of great places for coffee, so much in fact it can be difficult to choose where to go. The News has looked through the best rated coffee shops and cafe’s in the area, ranked by customers on Google reviews, to help you to decide where to visit.

Here are 27 of the best places to grab a coffee according to Google reviews:

Here are 27 of the best coffee spots in Southsea

1. Southsea Coffee spots

Here are 27 of the best coffee spots in Southsea Photo: Sarah Standing / Hope Mckellar

Photo Sales
Bread Addiction in Elm Grove has a rating of 4.8 from 434 Google reviews. One customer said: ""Incredibly delicious pastries and coffee. Great service as well!"

2. Bread Addiction

Bread Addiction in Elm Grove has a rating of 4.8 from 434 Google reviews. One customer said: ""Incredibly delicious pastries and coffee. Great service as well!" Photo: Bread Addiction

Photo Sales
The Southsea Coffee Company in Osborne Road has a ranking of 4.7 out of 781 Google reviews. One customer said: "Amazing coffee, vegan food, and service!"

3. The Southsea Coffee Company

The Southsea Coffee Company in Osborne Road has a ranking of 4.7 out of 781 Google reviews. One customer said: "Amazing coffee, vegan food, and service!" Photo: Paul Jacobs

Photo Sales
Coffee #1 in Palmerston Road has a ranking of 4.2 from 594 Google reviews. A customer commented: "Excellent staff with a wide choice of coffees . The Brazilian blend is a must."

4. Coffee #1

Coffee #1 in Palmerston Road has a ranking of 4.2 from 594 Google reviews. A customer commented: "Excellent staff with a wide choice of coffees . The Brazilian blend is a must." Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleSouthsea