The News Business Excellence Awards 2021. Pictured is: Craig Gordon and Michael Frisbee of Vuzion UK. with Mark Waldron. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-63)

31 of our best photos from the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Portsmouth

The Business Excellence Awards took place in Portsmouth last night.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 9th July 2021, 11:31 am

Prizes were handed out over 15 different categories at the Guildhall.

Attendance was strictly limited due to coronavirus restrictions.

MORE: Event returns to honour the best in business in Portsmouth

However The News was on hand with photographers to capture what the night looked like.

Have a look through our best photos from the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in our gallery below.

You can recap all the updates from during the night in our live blog here.

1. Business Awards 2021

Pictured is: Aina Sutka, Farid Yeganeh & Catherine Austin from the Queens Hotel. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-23)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

2. Business Awards 2021

Pictured is: Claire & Andy Grays, Cheif Exec of the Guildhall Exec. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-16)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

3. Business Awards 2021

Pictured is: Luke Mead, Karen Tyrell, Sue Ball and Graham Bush. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-14)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

4. Business Awards 2021

Pictured is: Jo Bramley & Alexis Davey from In Home Care. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-11)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 8