LiveRecap all the updates from the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Portsmouth
The much anticipated return of the Business Excellence Awards took place tonight.
Due to the pandemic, the event was postponed until July 8 instead of its usual February slot.
But finally the night was upon us and there was much excitement at Portsmouth Guildhall.
The ceremony took place this evening and honours were handed out across 15 different categories.
Read More
The awards ranged from apprentices up to lifetime achievements, from start up businesses to large.
Tickets were strictly limited, due to Covid restrictions, but if you were unable to attend the event, you can follow all the updates in our recap blog from throughout tonight.
We brought you all the latest updates as well as photos during the event.
There was also a livestream taking place on our Facebook page from 9pm, in collaboration with Giant Leap. Make sure to tune in!
Recap all the updates in our blog below.
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.
Latest updates from the Business Excellence Awards 2021
Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:32
- The awards are taking place tonight
- Event is being held at Portsmouth Guildhall
- Honours will be handed out over 15 categories
Thank you for following our live blog!
Thank you for following our live blog throughout The News Business Excellence Awards 2021.
Hope you all enjoyed the Livestream!
Our final award of the night is... Overall Business of the Year
Sponsored by Verisona Law
Winner: BAE Systems
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sponsored by University of Portsmouth
Winner: Tony Barnett of Barnbrook Systems
Large Business of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council
Winner: BAE Systems
Medium Business of the Year
Sponsored by Citrus IT Support
Winner: Diamond Cut Refinishing
Highly commended: Excell Metal Spinning
Small Business of the Year
Sponsored by Solent LEP
Winner: Pastry Corner
Highly commended: Ruby Funerals
Start Up Business of the Year
Winner: Mystery Guides
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth College
Winner: Matthew Haskett, Apollo Fire Detectors
Employer of the Year
Sponsored by HSDC
Winner: Fair Ways
Company CSR Initiative of the Year
Sponsored by BAE Systems
Winner: Fair Ways
Training Programme of the Year
Winner: Vuzion UK
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Sponsored by University of Portsmouth
Winner: Josh Robinson, lmsukmedia
Entrepreneur of the Year
And the winner is Jeri Williams from Smooth Accounting.
Award number three: International Business of the Year
Sponsored by Giant Leap
Winner: Portsmouth International Port
Highly commended: Innovative Physics
Sustainable Business of the Year
Sponsored by Portsmouth Water
Winner: Portsmouth International Port