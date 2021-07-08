LiveRecap all the updates from the Business Excellence Awards 2021 in Portsmouth

The much anticipated return of the Business Excellence Awards took place tonight.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:37 pm
Pictured is: Professor Jeremy Howells, executive dean of faculty of business and law at the University of Portsmouth, and editor of The News Mark Waldron. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-6)

Due to the pandemic, the event was postponed until July 8 instead of its usual February slot.

But finally the night was upon us and there was much excitement at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The ceremony took place this evening and honours were handed out across 15 different categories.

Pictured is: Billy & Steve Barrett from Diamond Cut Refinishing. Picture: Keith Woodland (080721-4)

The awards ranged from apprentices up to lifetime achievements, from start up businesses to large.

Tickets were strictly limited, due to Covid restrictions, but if you were unable to attend the event, you can follow all the updates in our recap blog from throughout tonight.

We brought you all the latest updates as well as photos during the event.

Recap all the updates in our blog below.

Latest updates from the Business Excellence Awards 2021

Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:32

  • The awards are taking place tonight
  • Event is being held at Portsmouth Guildhall
  • Honours will be handed out over 15 categories
Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:32

Thank you for following our live blog!

Thank you for following our live blog throughout The News Business Excellence Awards 2021.

Hope you all enjoyed the Livestream!

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:31

Our final award of the night is... Overall Business of the Year

Sponsored by Verisona Law

Winner: BAE Systems

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:26

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth

Winner: Tony Barnett of Barnbrook Systems

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:19

Large Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth City Council

Winner: BAE Systems

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:16

Medium Business of the Year

Sponsored by Citrus IT Support

Winner: Diamond Cut Refinishing

Highly commended: Excell Metal Spinning

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:14

Small Business of the Year

Sponsored by Solent LEP

Winner: Pastry Corner

Highly commended: Ruby Funerals

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:13

Start Up Business of the Year

Winner: Mystery Guides

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:06

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth College

Winner: Matthew Haskett, Apollo Fire Detectors

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:04

Employer of the Year

Sponsored by HSDC

Winner: Fair Ways

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:03

Company CSR Initiative of the Year

Sponsored by BAE Systems

Winner: Fair Ways

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 22:00

Training Programme of the Year

Winner: Vuzion UK

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 21:55

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsored by University of Portsmouth

Winner: Josh Robinson, lmsukmedia

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 21:51

Entrepreneur of the Year

And the winner is Jeri Williams from Smooth Accounting.

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 21:49

Award number three: International Business of the Year

Sponsored by Giant Leap

Winner: Portsmouth International Port

Highly commended: Innovative Physics

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 21:47

Sustainable Business of the Year

Sponsored by Portsmouth Water

Winner: Portsmouth International Port

