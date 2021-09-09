The 65-berth marina and sail loft at Upper Quay Marina, Upper Quay, Fareham, is among 161 lots being auctioned across southern England on September 22 by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

The marina is currently let at £71,792 per annum from 52 occupied moorings and has a guide price of £800,000 to £900,000.

Rob Marchant, Clive Emson’s Hampshire auctioneer, and a member of Portsmouth Property Association, said: ‘The sale of the marina was postponed in our previous auction and is now on offer in this one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

lot 45 - 65-berth marina and sail loft at Upper Quay, Fareham, Hampshire

‘The marina is a familiar sight to motorists on the adjacent Gosport Road and players on the opposite side at the Cams Hall Estate Golf Club.

‘We anticipate keen interest from investment bidders and sailors, given the excellent location, close as it is to Fareham town centre, and the moorings income.’

He added: ‘In addition, there is a two-storey freehold former sail loft, which is at present vacant and is considered ideal as a base for the ongoing management of the marina.

Lot 19 - 5 High Street, Fareham, Hampshire - Clive Emson auction September

‘Alternatively, the building has scope and potential for commercial letting or for residential conversion, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

‘To the side of the sail loft is additional land, which is at present used for parking and storage but which may have scope and potential for redevelopment, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.

‘To the rear of the sail loft, two open railway arches provide additional space and are held under the terms of leases.

‘The berths and boating facilities are held under the terms of an existing lease from Crown Estates.

Lot 141 -14 Elm Grove, Hayling Island - Clive Emson auction 22nd September

‘The lease to Crown Estates allows for additional berths to be used if required and so there is undoubted potential for further income and expansion of the business if required.’