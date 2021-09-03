Gunwharf Quays: Osprey London to move into a bigger store in Portsmouth outlet centre this week
A FASHION brand is set to open a new store at Gunwharf Quays this month.
Osprey London has called the waterfront shopping centre in Portsmouth home since 2011.
But now it is set to move into a bigger store in Gunwharf Quays at the end of September.
A spokeswoman for Osprey London said: ‘We opened our original store at Gunwharf in November 2011 and immediately loved it there.
‘It’s such a vibrant centre with a great mix of shoppers who really responded to us as a British, independent brand.
‘When our lease came up this year, we saw it as a great opportunity to recommit to Portsmouth and Gunwharf, with a new look store in a new part of the centre.’
Osprey London are most well-known for their bags which includes the likes of backpacks, cross-body bags, handbags and many more.
It offers options for women and men.
We will bring you more details about the opening of the store closer to the time.