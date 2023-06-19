News you can trust since 1877
8 photos of Southsea's new restaurant Chicken Mania which has replaced Brazilian bar Carioca

Southsea has gained a new chicken restaurant after the rapid transformation of a Brazilian bar
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:35 BST- 2 min read

Chicken Mania opened at 88 Clarendon Road, Southsea on Saturday, June 17 after the owners of Carioca Bar and Kitchen decided to completely revamp the premises. The new eatery will specialise in chicken based dishes with a ‘Brazilian touch’ to eat in or takeaway.

Owner Monica Souza, 57, who moved to the UK from Brazil in 2014, has realised her dream of opening her first full-scale restaurant having run Carioca at the premises for the past year.

Owner Monica Souza pictured at Chicken Mania on Clarendon Road. Picture: Stuart MartinOwner Monica Souza pictured at Chicken Mania on Clarendon Road. Picture: Stuart Martin
Speaking ahead of the opening, Monica said: ‘I came here to Portsmouth and I fell in love. I think Portsmouth is the Rio de Janeiro of England and Southsea is fantastic – I love the atmosphere.

‘I had support from the Brazilian community for the whole year and support from the English community. We will sell chicken but I will still have my bar at night because people love to stop here and have a drink – to bring life to Southsea close to the sea. We are a small place with a big heart. Never give up – if you can dream it, you can do it.’

Chicken from the restaurant, which will also offer takeaway, is available charcoal-grilled and fried and in flavours like peri peri, JD barbecue and house herbs. Monica compared the business to Nandos and added that it will featured recipes from around the world. On Fridays and Saturdays the venue will stay open until 2am serving alcohol alongside food like chicken wings and nachos. During the rest of the week, it will served food from 11am to 9pm.

Before and after. Chicken Mania has replaced Carioca Bar and Kitchen.Before and after. Chicken Mania has replaced Carioca Bar and Kitchen.
New restaurant Chicken Mania opens in Southsea. Owner Monica Souza pictured at the restaurant. Picture: Stuart MartinNew restaurant Chicken Mania opens in Southsea. Owner Monica Souza pictured at the restaurant. Picture: Stuart Martin
The newly decorated interior of Chicken Mania.The newly decorated interior of Chicken Mania.
Some of the food on offer from the Southsea eatery.Some of the food on offer from the Southsea eatery.
The restaurant opened its doors on Saturday, June 17.The restaurant opened its doors on Saturday, June 17.
The site was formerly Carioca Bar and Kitchen.The site was formerly Carioca Bar and Kitchen.
