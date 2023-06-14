News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Southsea's Brazillian bar Carioca to reopen as Chicken Mania restaurant after dramatic makeover

A Southsea Brazillian restaurant is undergoing a dramatic transformation will soon reopen with a new look and name.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

Carioca Bar and Kitchen, at 88 Clarendon Road, Southsea, is currently closed for renovation, and passers-by will have noticed that the venues exterior now reads ‘Chicken Mania’, backed by a bright orange colour scheme.

NOW READ: Gosport Splash Park finally reopens after being closed for months due to repairs

Owner Monica Souza, 57, who moved to the UK from Brazil in 2014, is excited to be opening her first full-scale restaurant. Formerly a teacher in Brazil, she started work as a cleaner after moving to the UK, eventually establishing her own business. A year ago, Monica opened Carioca, with investment from a business partner, as a bar which served Brazillian food and offered live entertainment – but she always hoped to open a restaurant. The venue will welcome its first customers as Chicken Mania on Saturday, June 2017.

Before and after. Chicken mania will open its doors on Saturday, June 17Before and after. Chicken mania will open its doors on Saturday, June 17
Before and after. Chicken mania will open its doors on Saturday, June 17
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monica said: ‘I came here to Portsmouth and I fell in love. I think Portsmouth is the Rio de Janeiro of England and Southsea is fantastic – I love the atmosphere.

‘I had support from the Brazilian community for the whole year and support from the English community. We will sell chicken but I will still have my bar at night because people love to stop here and have a drink – to bring life to Southsea close to the sea. We are a small place with a big heart. Never give up – if you can dream it, you can do it.

‘Before, I didn’t have all the things to start a proper restaurant. In my one year here I realised that people love chicken and chips. It’s very quick to go and easy to take to the beach. Some things on the menu are going to have a Brazilian touch.’

NOW READ: Historic Old Portsmouth pub The Duke of Buckingham to reopen as 'family' Italian restaurant Florio's D'Italia

Work underway at Chicken Mania on Clarendon Road.Work underway at Chicken Mania on Clarendon Road.
Work underway at Chicken Mania on Clarendon Road.

Chicken from the restaurant, which will also offer takeaway, will be available charcoal grilled and fried and in flavours like peri peri, JD barbecue and house herbs. Monica compared the business to Nandos and added that it will featured recipes from around the world. On Fridays and Saturdays the venue will stay open until 2am serving alcohol alongside food like chicken wings and nachos. During the rest of the week, it will served food from 11am to 9pm.

The site was formerly Carioca Bar and Kitchen.The site was formerly Carioca Bar and Kitchen.
The site was formerly Carioca Bar and Kitchen.