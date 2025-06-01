9 Portsmouth area eateries with the worst food hygiene ratings released in May

By Joe Williams
Published 1st Jun 2025, 13:31 BST
A number of local Hampshire restaurants have had their food hygiene ratings released in May.

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Restaurants have the opportunity to appeal the rating and can request a re-inspections. Any restaurants that have appealed or that have requested a new inspection and are awaiting a new score according to the FSA website have not been included in this article.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are 9 eateries which have scored 1 or 2 hygiene ratings in May:

Here are 9 eateries from the Portsmouth area whose food hygiene ratings were released in May and scored either 1 or 2.

1. Food hygiene ratings

Here are 9 eateries from the Portsmouth area whose food hygiene ratings were released in May and scored either 1 or 2. Photo: Ralf - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Tseng Meng Niu Taiwanese Beef Noodle, at, 13 London Road, Portsmouth was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 26. The inspector deemed improvement was necessary on its hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, Major improvement was necessary on its management of food safety.

2. Tseng Meng Niu Taiwanese Beef Noodle

Tseng Meng Niu Taiwanese Beef Noodle, at, 13 London Road, Portsmouth was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 26. The inspector deemed improvement was necessary on its hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, Major improvement was necessary on its management of food safety. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Golden Chopsticks at 139 London Road, Portsmouth was rated 1 on March 26. Its hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were ranked as improvement necessary. Inspectors ranked its management of food safety as major improvement necessary.

3. Golden Chopsticks

Golden Chopsticks at 139 London Road, Portsmouth was rated 1 on March 26. Its hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were ranked as improvement necessary. Inspectors ranked its management of food safety as major improvement necessary. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 2: Ship And Castle at The Ship & Castle, 90 Rudmore Road, Portsmouth; rated on March 27. The management of food safety was deemed generally satisfactory. However, improvement was necessary with its hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

4. Ship and Castle

Rated 2: Ship And Castle at The Ship & Castle, 90 Rudmore Road, Portsmouth; rated on March 27. The management of food safety was deemed generally satisfactory. However, improvement was necessary with its hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyHampshirePortsmouthRestaurants
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice