A match made for success as Matrix IT teams up with AFC Portchester

Matrix IT is championing its sporting ties by joining forces with AFC Portchester.

The Fareham-based IT Managed Services Provider has partnered with the Wessex Football League Premier Division team in a bid to strengthen engagement within the community while supporting local businesses.

The relationship will see Matrix support the club’s development, youth programs, and grassroots initiatives, while creating opportunities for young athletes.

"We are proud to be an associate partner of Matrix IT," says AFC Portchester Chairman Paul Kelly.

"It’s an exciting time for the club, especially with the launch of our new football academy for both boys and girls. The academy offers a professionally run programme delivered by qualified coaches with experience at professional football clubs, while the education side is provided by qualified teachers through our education partner, VL UK.

"Working with successful local businesses is key to our continued growth. Partnering with Matrix IT further strengthens this support, creating even more opportunities within the local community.”

Matrix already holds a strong position in the region’s sporting scene, having nurtured multiple relationships with Portsmouth and Fareham’s football, rugby and cricket communities.

Last year, the IT company celebrated a decade-long partnership with EFL Championship team Portsmouth FC, working closely with the club to continuously improve its IT infrastructure, as well as sponsoring the Players’ Lounge.

Matrix has also successfully collaborated with Havant Rugby Football Club, Hampshire Cricket, and the British Army’s “Tigers” - a team composed of active-duty soldiers with service backgrounds in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"AFC Portchester is a true community club with fantastic links to local businesses," says Steve Carnell, Commercial Director at Matrix IT.

"We already have a long-standing connection - several of our team members have ties to the club, whether as parents supporting their children, past players, or even current participants - so it’s been a pleasure to work more closely with them.

“This shared history makes the partnership a natural fit, and we are confident it will bring success both on and off the pitch."

For more information on Matrix IT, please visit: https://mtxit.com/