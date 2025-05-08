'A step in the right direction': Hampshire Chamber responds to base rate cut

By Scott Sinclair
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 16:01 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hampshire Chamber's Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Ross McNally has responded to the Bank of England's decision to cut the base rate by 0.25% to 4.25%.

Ross said: “This is a step in the right direction, a cautious measure of relief at a time when there are indicators of lower UK inflation after such a long period of enduringly high rates.

"The move will reduce borrowing costs and ease pressure on millions of households and businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a measured response to downward inflation amid ongoing uncertainty around global trade tariffs.

RIGHT CALL. Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Ross McNally.RIGHT CALL. Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Ross McNally.
RIGHT CALL. Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Ross McNally.

"Most businesses expect the Bank to remain cautious and tread carefully on future rate cut decisions.

"The Bank is right to take balanced, measured steps and be responsive to the wider economic picture while continuing the fight against inflation.”

Related topics:Bank of England
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice