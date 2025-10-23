Accountancy firm announces two strategic promotions in South Coast offices

Azets, the international accountancy and business advisory group, has made two strategic promotions at partner level in its South Coast offices to reflect business growth.

They are among 33 new Partners and Directors announced by the top 10 accountancy firm across its UK business, of which 15 are in the South region. In total, Azets has made 372 promotions across its UK business.

Accounting & Business Advsory Services specialist Luke Morgan is named a Partner in the Portsmouth office. With Azets since July 2019, his work involves the compliance element of accounting through accounts preparation for SMEs and business advisory

Jex Howson has been promoted to Tax Partner in the Southampton office. The Employment Tax lead for Azets’ South region, his role includes growing the firm’s offering across the service. He joined Azets in 2019.

Azets has Hampshire offices in Southampton (Chandler’s Ford), Portsmouth and Havant.

Peter Gallanagh, UK&I Chief Executive Officer at Azets, said: “Our newly promoted Partners and Directors represent the next generation of leaders helping our clients and colleagues move forward with confidence.

“Each has demonstrated exceptional commitment, expertise, and ambition, and I’m proud to see their achievements recognised as part of our continued investment in people and growth across the UK.”

Azets, the UK’s specialist business advisor to SMEs, is an international advisory, outsourcing and compliance Group, employing 8,200 people and supporting 100,000-plus clients through its network of 189 offices across Europe.

In the UK, Azets is a top ten accountancy and business advisory Group and employs 3,800 people, with more than 70 offices nationwide.