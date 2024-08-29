Members of the Unite union at Eaton Ltd have gone on strike after voting overwhelming for the action recently. A picket line formed outside the factory in Abbey Park this morning.

Highly skilled workers – including fitters, technicians, supervisors and other staff - are also scheduled to walk out tomorrow (August 30) and on September 16, 20, 27 and 30. Eaton Ltd produces parts and products for the aerospace sector.

Unite said workers have repeatedly sought a single year pay offer which would bring their pay into line with industry averages, but they claimed Eaton Ltd has tried to tie workers to a multi-year deal. This would involve four per cent pay rise for this year, 3.5 per cent next year and then three per cent for the third year.

The union said the top skilled rate at the plant is £32,500, with the UK average wage now sitting at £35,700. Unite said Eaton’s pay rates are some of the lowest in the country. The Aerospace company responded and said it believed its pay offer was fair – with hopes of securing an agreement with staff.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham previously said: “This is a multi-billion pound company making huge profits off the backs of our members, which could easily make a fair pay offer. Our members just want a fair wage comparable with others across the sector they are highly skilled and valuable workers yet they are being denied decent pay.”

