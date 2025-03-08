Air Maison provides a managed property service for those that want to take advantage of Portsmouth as a burgeoning city to visit. With the city housing a number of tourist destinations, from Gunwharf to the Historic Dockyard, as well as popular events such as Victorious Festival, there is high demand for short let properties.

Air Maison has about 50 properties across the region which it lists on Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Vrbo to name a few, while it also offers bookings through their own website.

Amy Duff has been running the company for two years and takes pride in providing a hassle-free option for owners to let out their property. She said: “We offer a full service and hosts can be completely hands off if they want to be. We take the photos, create the listings and speak to the guests from arrival through to departure. We provide the clean bed linen, towels, toiletries and do any maintenance when needed.”

There are a number of benefits to utilising Air Maison’s service. For one, they regularly visit properties to clean and ensure it is in good condition, including every time a guest leaves. While it also provides flexibility with a 28-day rolling contract, meaning owners have the option to sell or move back into the property if circumstances change.

While there is potential to earn more through short term lets, it is seasonable with some months quieter than others. However, during events such as Victorious Festival, hosts can make a months rent over that weekend alone.

Amy said: “If your goal is higher income, flexibility, and a hassle-free experience with professional management, short letting is the best choice. However, if you prefer a steady, passive income with minimal involvement, long letting might suit you better.”

Registering with Air Maison costs £99 which includes a professional photoshoot and key safe installation. Following that, there is management fee of 20 per cent of the nightly rate plus VAT. Further information can be found at https://book.airmaison.com/

