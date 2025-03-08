Letting your property can be stressful, but one Portsmouth company is offering landlords a hassle-free hosting option in the city and the surrounding area.

Amy Duff, from Southsea, has been running Air Maison for two years, providing a managed property service for those that want to take advantage of Portsmouth as a burgeoning city to visit.

Property owners are taking advantage of the demand for short term lets in Portsmouth and the surrounding area. | Air Maison

Amy’s experience of short-lets has led her to believe it can be more profitable, especially with demand in the local area. She said: “There is quite a good appetite for short lettings here in Portsmouth. It staggers me the amount of people that visit. Our goal is to get more people aware that this is an option for people as an alternative to traditional longer lets.”

Air Maison has about 50 properties across the region which it lists on Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Vrbo to name a few, while it also offers bookings through their own website. The service gives the host the option of taking the stress out of letting the property.

Amy said: “It is a full service in that they can be completely hands off if they want to be. We take the photos, create the listings and speak to the guests from arrival through to departure. We provide the clean bed linen, towels, toiletries and do any maintenance when needed.”

There are a number of benefits to utilising Air Maison’s service. For one, they regularly visit properties to clean and ensure it is in good condition, including every time a guest leaves. While it also provides flexibility with a 28-day rolling contract, meaning owners have the option to sell or move back into the property if circumstances change.

With more and more people heading to Portsmouth for tourism and work, there is a demand for short-term property lets. While there is potential to earn more, the demand is seasonal with some months quieter than others. For example the success of Victorious Festival has led to a huge boost for properties with some making a month’s rent on that weekend alone.

Amy said: “If your goal is higher income, flexibility, and a hassle-free experience with professional management, short letting is the best choice. However, if you prefer a steady, passive income with minimal involvement, long letting might suit you better.”

Registering with Air Maison costs £99 which includes a professional photoshoot and key safe installation. Following that, there is management fee of 20 per cent of the nightly rate plus VAT. Further information can be found at https://book.airmaison.com/