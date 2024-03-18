Albert Road to welcome unique and quirky vintage shop Actually Merlin Vintage following a mechanic's dream
Actually Merlin Vintage was a dream built on the hope for a sustainable future and a passion for clothes - and Merlin Pitt is finally seeing his vision come to life. Amongst Albert Road's plethora of independent businesses is one that stands out from the rest - painted vibrant pink is the brand new vintage shop which will be opening for its soft opening on Friday, March 22 with a view to officially open on Saturday, March 23.
Merlin is a mechanic by trade but he has been reducing his hours in a bid to put the work into his dream shop which, he hopes, will eventually become his main source of income. The idea of starting his own vintage business came to Merlin after all of his friends would sift through his wardrobe for wardrobe to see what he had kicking about. He began selling vintage items online and then he began heading to vintage sale events. He then managed to bag a site in Salisbury to sell his clothing - but his dream was always to open up a shop in his hometown, Southsea.
Merlin said: "It has been my dream to have a shop like this since I was a little boy so finally my dream has come true.
"It is like a lottery win and to me it doesn't get better than this - this is as good as it gets.
"My mum has always bought me up to look after the planet and that is something that is crucial to my lifestyle, and opening a shop based around sustainability - it just doesn't get any better than this."
The shop will predominantly be specialising in 80s, 90s and 2000s clothing as well as accessories, footwear and magazines. Merlin has already had a brilliant response to the opening of his shop and he will be opening between Wednesday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm. For more information about the shop, click here.
