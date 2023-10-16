News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Aldi at the Pompey Centre: Signage plans for new Portsmouth store submitted as opening date is revealed

Aldi is seeking planning permission for extra signage for its new store which is due to open in Portsmouth next month.
By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The supermarket has submitted its plans for two additional ‘welcome’ vinyl signs which will adorn the glazing of its new store in The Pompey Centre. This comes on top of the five signs it already has planning permission for.

The applications come as Aldi announced that it intends to open its new store on November 2.

FOR MORE READ: Opening date is announced for new Aldi store

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah StandingAldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As previously reported by The News, the new supermarket is being created after the subdivision of the B&Q store in Fratton, with the DIY chain occupying a smaller footprint and the Aldi and recently opened Matalan stores occupying two other newly-created units.

Meanwhile the new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Fratton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community. Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.

The new store will be located at The Pompey Centre, Fratton, PO4 8SL, and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Related topics:AldiPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us