Aldi at the Pompey Centre: Signage plans for new Portsmouth store submitted as opening date is revealed
The supermarket has submitted its plans for two additional ‘welcome’ vinyl signs which will adorn the glazing of its new store in The Pompey Centre. This comes on top of the five signs it already has planning permission for.
The applications come as Aldi announced that it intends to open its new store on November 2.
As previously reported by The News, the new supermarket is being created after the subdivision of the B&Q store in Fratton, with the DIY chain occupying a smaller footprint and the Aldi and recently opened Matalan stores occupying two other newly-created units.
Meanwhile the new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Fratton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community. Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com.
The new store will be located at The Pompey Centre, Fratton, PO4 8SL, and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.