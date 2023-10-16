Open date announced for new Aldi store at The Pompey Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, a brand new store will be opening in Southsea in a bid to offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.
The store is set to open on Thursday 2nd November at 8am and it will be run by manager, Grant McAvery alongside 35 team members from the community.
Grant, Aldi store manager, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Fratton. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Eilidh McIntyre join us will make it a morning to remember.”
The team will be joined by gold medallist, Eilidh McIntyre, to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on the opening morning. Eilidh will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.
Sailing star Eilidh McIntyre added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”
The store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Fratton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.