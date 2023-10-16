News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash

Open date announced for new Aldi store at The Pompey Centre

Aldi has announced that a new store, located at The Pompey Centre, will be opening next month.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As part of Aldi’s investment in local communities across the UK, a brand new store will be opening in Southsea in a bid to offer more customers access to Aldi’s high quality, low-price products.

The store is set to open on Thursday 2nd November at 8am and it will be run by manager, Grant McAvery alongside 35 team members from the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grant, Aldi store manager, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Fratton. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Eilidh McIntyre join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah StandingAldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Most Popular

The team will be joined by gold medallist, Eilidh McIntyre, to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on the opening morning. Eilidh will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Sailing star Eilidh McIntyre added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Fratton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Charities that would like to partner up with the Aldi store should email [email protected].

Related topics:Eilidh McIntyreSouthsea