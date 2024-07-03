Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ambitious 24-year-old has successfully turned her dream into a reality by opening a state-of-the-art beauty salon.

Ella Dunn has been working in the beauty industry for the past three years and she has thrown herself into her work in a bid to help women gain confidence. The young entrepreneur has worked relentlessly to learn a range of aesthetic treatments including lip filler, cheek filler, facial balancing packages and professional training programs aimed at aspiring beauty professionals.

On May 27, Ella opened her first salon, located in Wellington Way, Waterlooville, and she has not looked back. Within a short space of time, EJ Cosmetics Salon has already won the accolade of ‘Highly Recommended’ at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, which showcases some of the best in the beauty industry.

Ella Dunn has quickly turned her dreams into a reality by opening up her brand new cosmetics salon in Waterlooville. | EJ Cosmetics

Ella said: “I am incredibly honored to receive the 'Highly Recommended' award at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

“This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the hard work and commitment of my entire team. Our goal has always been to provide top-quality services and training to our clients, and this award validates our efforts.”