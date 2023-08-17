American fast food chain Wendy's announces opening date in Portsmouth's Commercial Road
The fast food chain has taken the place of the Burton store in the high street and locals have been eagerly anticipating the day that the doors open.
The store will be opening on August 24 and it will offer customers a range of delicious meals including burgers, chips, breakfast baps and milkshakes.
The breakfast menu currently consists of the sausage, egg and cheese croissant, the bacon, egg and cheese croissant, the breakfast baconator, the classic egg and cheese sandwich, the classic sausage egg and cheese sandwich and the classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.
There are burger options to suit everybody from the Dave’s triple burger to the classic bacon cheeseburger as well as the range of chicken sandwiches up fro grabs.