Wendy's: Everything you can expect on the menu of Amercian fast food giant coming to Commercial Road in Portsmouth
Wendy’s is one of the biggest fast food companies across America and it has been gradually making its move into the UK with a number of other outlets opening up in other cities including Brighton.
The chain, which is going to take the place of the Burton store in Commercial Road, has now got signage up ready for the opening which has not been announced yet.
Wendy’s is known for its delicious burger options but they also offer up a range of tasty treats and here is what you can expect to see if a new store arrives in the city.
Breakfast
If you are someone that lives for breakfast, Wendy’s has got you covered with their range of breakfast sandwiches and combos.
The breakfast menu currently consists of the sausage, egg and cheese croissant, the bacon, egg and cheese croissant, the breakfast baconator, the classic egg and cheese sandwich, the classic sausage egg and cheese sandwich and the classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.
The morning menu also offers different sized breakfast potatoes and pain au chocolat, as well as combination offers that include a drink.
Burgers
There is a full range of burger options that will suit everyone.
From a bacon cheeseburger to the cheeseburger deluxe and the baconator, there are classic meal options to choose from – but there are also some burgers exclusive to Wendy’s.
Dave’s tripple burger is three quarters of a pound of British beef separated by cheese slices and finished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion all in two buns –this burger is definitely a challenge to take on.
Customers can also get Dave’s double burger and single burger which are smaller versions of the biggest burger on the menu.
Chicken sandwiches and nuggets
Chicken nuggets and spicy chicken nuggets are available in various sizes including a 20 piece selection, an eight piece box and a four piece option.
If you don’t fancy a burger there are chicken sandwich options available which include a grilled chicken sandwich, a classic chicken sandwich, a spicy chicken sandwich and an avocado chicken club sandwich.
Veggie option
The menu has a veggie burger option which is a curry bean burger topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and curry mayo.
Sides
There is a long list of sides that people can tuck into including chilli con carne, baconator fries, classic fries, chilli cheese fries and apple bites.
Wendy’s also offers a range of baked potatoes with toppings including cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives and chilli cheese.
Salads
There are two salads on the menu for those looking for a healthier alternative.
Customers can get themselves an avocado chicken salad or a caeser chicken salad from the store.
The menu also has options for children as well as chocolate and vanilla milkshakes.