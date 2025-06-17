The uncertain future of Hampshire’s Poundland stores continues with the announcement that 68 shops are set to close nationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular discount chain was bought by investment firm Gordon Brothers for a pound last week as they look to make the brand profitable again after an “an extended period of under-performance”.

In order to achieve that a financial “restructuring” plan has been submitted to the courts for approval which would see the closing of 68 stores across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The identity of the stores earmarked for closing have not yet been revealed but it will be an anxious wait for shop’s in Hampshire, with the chain prevalent in high streets in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport, and further afield.

The new owners of Poundland have announced they are planning to close 68 stores across the UK. | Mike Cooter

Barry Williams, managing director of Poundland said: “It’s no secret that we have much work to do to get Poundland back on track. While Poundland remains a strong brand, serving 20m-plus shoppers each year, our performance for a significant period has fallen short of our high standards and action is needed to enable the business to return to growth.

“It’s sincerely regrettable that this plan includes the closure of stores and distribution centres, but it’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores. It goes without saying that if our plans are approved, we will do all we can to support colleagues who will be directly affected by the changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans submitted to the court include more than just the closure of stores. If approved it will also lead to the following:

Poundland stopping selling frozen food

Reducing the range of chilled food on offer which will in future, be based around the £3 meal deal and essentials such as milk.

The closure of Poundland’s frozen and digital distribution centre at Darton, South Yorkshire this year and its national distribution centre at Springvale in Bilston, West Midlands in early 2026. Its existing distribution centres in Wigan and Harlow will take on work from there, but this will be reduced because of smaller food range.

Changes to Poundland’s digital presence, converting Poundland.co.uk from a transactional website to a brand website, and the end of its Perks app.

The return of ranges lost during the transition to Pepco-sourced products – for example a greater depth of womenswear, the return of key seasonal general merchandise ranges and the restoration of some product categories.

Impacted creditors have ben informed of the plans with the court’s decision expected in late summer.