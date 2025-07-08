Apex Mortgage & Protection Marks One Year in Fareham with Growth and Opportunity

One year ago, Apex Mortgage & Protection opened its doors in Fareham - and what a year it has been. From a bold vision to tangible success, the Fareham office has gone from strength to strength, reflecting the same ambition and drive that has powered the company since its founding.

Since launching in Fareham, Apex has expanded rapidly, growing its local team with the addition of experienced mortgage advisors, protection specialists, and administrative processors. The office is now an integral part of Apex’s national footprint, and recruitment continues as demand for the firm’s award-winning service grows.

Founded in 2019 by former Royal Marines Commando Lewis Papa, Apex Mortgage & Protection began as a leap of faith. Lewis left behind a secure role in the renewable energy sector, took out a personal loan, and launched his business with a simple but powerful mission: to deliver outstanding service and value in the financial services industry.

From humble beginnings in Pocklington, East Yorkshire, Apex has grown into one of the UK’s fastest-growing financial services firms. Now serving clients nationwide, including a dedicated service for current and former military personnel, Apex has arranged millions of pounds in mortgages and helped thousands of families and businesses protect their futures.

Directors Josh & Lewis Papa at the Mortgage Introducer Awards

The Fareham office represents a key part of that growth, bringing Apex’s whole-of-market approach to mortgage and protection advice to the South Coast. The local team shares the values at the heart of the business: integrity, professionalism, and a results-driven approach that’s rooted in many of their shared military backgrounds.

“The past year in Fareham has been phenomenal,” said Founder and Managing Director Lewis Papa. “We’ve built a fantastic team here, and the response from the community has been incredible. We’re proud to be helping local families and businesses secure their futures, whether through expert mortgage advice or tailored protection plans.”

As Apex continues to scale, the company is actively hiring across several roles in Fareham and beyond. For those looking to build a career with purpose in a fast-paced, supportive environment, Apex offers a unique opportunity.

To learn more about Apex Mortgage & Protection and current career opportunities, visit www.apexmp.co.uk