For the last seven years the company has been planning to land cables at Eastney which would connect English and French electric power generation.

It wanted to build an interconnector at Lovedean, north of Denmead – but the disruption that the cable laying process would cause, not to mention the fears over the policy that would see some British electricity supply held by the French – caused widespread protests in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth residents and members of the community campaign group Let's Stop Aquind, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the judicial review in November Picture: PA

Now, Aquind has revealed that the High Court has announced that it has quashed Mr Kwarteng’s decision. It means that Aquind’s plan will be looked at again by the government.

Aquind’s high court claim was successful on the following grounds:

Failure to take into account relevant evidence relating to alternatives; Failure to discharge the duty set out in Section 104 of the Planning Act 2008 in respect of how decisions must be taken; Failure to apply National Policy Statement EN-1 policies relating to the assessment of alternatives; and Breach of the Tameside duty to take reasonable steps to inform so as to be able to discharge the relevant statutory duties.

Aquind director Richard Glasspool said: ‘This is wonderful news for the Aquind Interconnector project. We were dismayed and disappointed when Kwasi Kwarteng refused the Development Consent Order. We look forward to re-engaging with local residents, stakeholders, environmental experts, and energy professionals in order to pursue the commitment to meeting the UKs Net Zero energy target.’

Aquind’s interconnector would be the largest interconnector in Britain by capacity, and the company claims it would supply up to five per cent of Great Britain’s electricity.