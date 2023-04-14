News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
21 minutes ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
31 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
14 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
16 hours ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
16 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK

Arepa 2Go opens its first permanent restaurant in Southsea, offering authentic Venezuelan food

An independent family-run business has officially opened its first permanent site in Southsea – and it’s a dream come true for the owners.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The team at Arepa 2Go are some of the longest-standing food vendors at the Love Southsea market and they have managed to successfully open their very first site in Victoria Road, Southsea. The business has gained a loyal following by working the market and the family has tirelessly worked in their pursuit of opening up a restaurant.

The family moved to Southsea in 2012 from Caracas, Venezuela, due to social and political crisis and brothers, Alejandro and Dani De Carlo work in the kitchen and Alejandro’s wife Meriana Crespo does the marketing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their mother is behind all of the traditional recipes, which have been passed down through generations and make the restaurant even more family orientated.

The team at Arepa 2Go which has opened up a new shop in Southsea. Photo from left to right: Daniel De Carlo, Rosa D’Introno, Alejandro De Carlo y Meriana CrespoThe team at Arepa 2Go which has opened up a new shop in Southsea. Photo from left to right: Daniel De Carlo, Rosa D’Introno, Alejandro De Carlo y Meriana Crespo
The team at Arepa 2Go which has opened up a new shop in Southsea. Photo from left to right: Daniel De Carlo, Rosa D’Introno, Alejandro De Carlo y Meriana Crespo
Most Popular

Alejandro said: ‘To be honest, it is like a dream come true for us because we started at the Love Southsea market in 2013 and we always wanted a location here in Southsea so we have been looking at locations since 2018.

SEE ALSO: Dogs: Selfless Waterlooville child fundraises for street dogs in Macedonia

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I think the most important thing is that came to show people our passion for food and music – I think we wanted to replicate where we are from to show people our Venezuelan culture. It has been great.

‘It is food that is inspired by places that we all grew up in.’

The restaurant opened last month and they have had a brilliant response from the local community and their pre-existing customers who have been supporting them since they established themselves.

They offer traditional Venezuelan food including delicious empanadas, tequeños and gluten free arepas, which have a variety of fillings to choose from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meriana said: ‘We’ve been working hard with the help of friends and local artists to bring out a concept that represents our vibe and culture.’

Alejandro added: ‘It has been great, more than we expected, people really like that we are here in Southsea. I think Southsea has supported us since the very beginning. There are people in the community that have really supported us. I think although the city is a small one, people are well travelled and are more open-minded.’