Dogs: Selfless Waterlooville child fundraises for street dogs in Macedonia

A selfless seven-year-old has been fundraising to help street dogs Macedonia after adopting her precious dog, Mika.

By Lucy Hunt
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:28 BST

Evie Bean, from Waterlooville, has been busy fundraising at school and in public to raise funds for stray dogs on the streets of Macedonia.

In October 2022, Jodie Bean, 40, and her daughter, Evie, 8, discovered the charity Pawpers in the Ruff, an organisation that cares for, rescues, and rehomes stray Macedonian dogs.

Through the charity, they fell in love with their current dog, Mika, and travelled across Europe to bring her home.

Jodie said: ‘There are lots of charities on Facebook, lots of different groups. We joined loads of them. We had a rescue dog before but we didn’t quite realise the state dogs were in in other countries. Then, we came across a picture of our current dog, Mika, and she was just beautiful, so we got in contact with Pawpers in the Ruff and took it from there.’

Macedonia can be a dangerous place for stray dogs, which prompted Jodie to get in touch with the charity.

Upon hearing that stray dogs were abused and shot dead on the streets, she felt compelled to do something to help. However, the support did not end there, as Jodie’s then seven-year-old daughter, Evie, decided that she wanted to do her bit.

When Evie learnt that Mika, and her fellow Macedonian strays, were treated poorly in their country of origin, she set out to raise funds through selling sweet bags and liver cakes both at school and outside of shops.

Through her endeavours, Evie raised over £100 for the charity Pawpers in the Ruff, receiving an award from her headteacher in recognition.

Jodie added: ‘This is all her idea. Obviously, we had to help her a lot, but she stood outside of shops and sold her sweets. I’m just extremely proud, and it’s nice that she has an understanding of the value of money and wants to save the dogs, which she’s always trying to do. What a bright little thing she is, we’re extremely proud.’

Pawpers in the Ruff carry out crucial work in the Balkans to support and save stray dogs who live in squalid conditions. Currently, the charity cares for 150 rescued dogs, nursing them back to health and finding them safe and secure homes.

