Armed Forces Covenant Bronze award winning marketing agency teams up with Shaping Portsmouth ahead of official launch
A NEW marketing agency is showing its support to the Portsmouth community ahead of its official launch in the city.
Marketing agency Delivered Social set to open its Portsmouth arm after operating in Guildford for the last six years - with an official launch date still to be revealed.
The firm has just become a corporate partner of Shaping Portsmouth, joining three other partners, and will also support the several projects that Shaping Portsmouth delivers across the city.
Former Becketts Southsea general manager and Four in a Bed star Terence Carvalho is heading up the Portsmouth branch as regional director.
Most Popular
-
1
Historic Hampshire pub Hunters Inn in Swanmore reopens for first time in three years - new owners pledge to make it heart of the community
-
2
Southsea Indian restaurant has been shortlisted for not one but two top awards
-
3
Cineworld with 127 venues including in Whiteley 'set to file for bankruptcy' following pandemic recovery struggles
-
4
Hayling pub, The Olive Leaf, to launch Mediterranean festival complete with tapas, live music and Tiki bars
-
5
Here are the rarest 50p coins in circulation and how valuable they are
Read More
Stef Nienaltowski, Shaping Portsmouth CEO, said: ‘I am so excited to confirm the partnership between Delivered Social and Shaping Portsmouth which I know is going to be of immense value to the City and those that benefit from our programmes and projects. ‘Jonathan [Bird, Delivered Social director] and Terence share the values and vision we have for the City and they, and their wonderful organisation, will play a central part in the future growth and prosperity of Portsmouth.
‘I want to thank both of them for their confidence and commitment to Shaping and I am looking forward to both organisations growing together in the future.
‘It also recently signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant pledge – a scheme which allows organisations to show their support to current and past armed forces personnel – becoming the first digital agency in the UK to do so.’
Since doing so, Delivered Social was awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Bronze award.
Terence said: ‘As a business opening in Portsmouth, we felt it was extremely important to show our support to our armed forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant pledge.
‘Especially given the history our great waterfront city has with The Armed Forces.
SEE ALSO: Electrical recycling specialist in Hilsea does its part for the environment as it saves four tonnes of carbon emissions in wood
‘Personally, I believe it’s an absolute no-brainer for every business to sign this pledge and we’re incredibly proud to have been recognised even further with the Bronze award.’
Jonathan added: ‘Not only are we proud of our active service personnel, but we are also proud of those who have moved on.
‘We don’t know why we are the first digital agency in the UK to have signed this, but we’re glad we are.’