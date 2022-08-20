Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marketing agency Delivered Social set to open its Portsmouth arm after operating in Guildford for the last six years - with an official launch date still to be revealed.

The firm has just become a corporate partner of Shaping Portsmouth, joining three other partners, and will also support the several projects that Shaping Portsmouth delivers across the city.

Former Becketts Southsea general manager and Four in a Bed star Terence Carvalho is heading up the Portsmouth branch as regional director.

Terence Carvalho, regional director of Delivered Social, and Stef Nienaltowski, CEO of Shaping Portsmouth.

Stef Nienaltowski, Shaping Portsmouth CEO, said: ‘I am so excited to confirm the partnership between Delivered Social and Shaping Portsmouth which I know is going to be of immense value to the City and those that benefit from our programmes and projects. ‘Jonathan [Bird, Delivered Social director] and Terence share the values and vision we have for the City and they, and their wonderful organisation, will play a central part in the future growth and prosperity of Portsmouth.

‘I want to thank both of them for their confidence and commitment to Shaping and I am looking forward to both organisations growing together in the future.

‘It also recently signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant pledge – a scheme which allows organisations to show their support to current and past armed forces personnel – becoming the first digital agency in the UK to do so.’

Since doing so, Delivered Social was awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Bronze award.

Terence said: ‘As a business opening in Portsmouth, we felt it was extremely important to show our support to our armed forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant pledge.

‘Especially given the history our great waterfront city has with The Armed Forces.

‘Personally, I believe it’s an absolute no-brainer for every business to sign this pledge and we’re incredibly proud to have been recognised even further with the Bronze award.’

Jonathan added: ‘Not only are we proud of our active service personnel, but we are also proud of those who have moved on.