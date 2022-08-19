Electrical recycling specialist in Hilsea does its part for the environment as it saves four tonnes of carbon emissions in wood
A HILSEA e-waste recycling firm has saved four tonnes of carbon emissions in just wood over the past six months as part of its bid to take care of the planet.
Southern Electrical Recycling specialises in the safe disposal of all electronic equipment.
During the process of breaking down each item, they often encounter other materials such as plastic and wood that they also dispose of in a safe way.
In the last six months, the firm has saved four tonnes of carbon emissions through their recycling of wood alone.
The saving is equivalent to more than 13 trees being planted, almost 1.5 cars being taken off the road, and more than two houses being powered.
Read More
This is on top of the carbon emissions it has saved through the recycling of other materials such as metals and plastics found in e-waste over the last six months.
Gary Dalton, managing director, said: ‘Considering we’re just a small company in Hilsea, that is a brilliant amount of emissions saved.
‘It goes to show that it is the small changes that make a difference.
‘People often dismiss the small changes thinking that it won’t make a difference, but if we all recycle things a little more, the earth will thank us in the long run.’
Fellow managing director David Edwards added: ‘The difference between disposing of your waste properly and not is that 100 per cent of it can get recycled and none of it has to go to landfill to affect the environment and potentially harm us and our children.’