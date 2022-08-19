Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Electrical Recycling specialises in the safe disposal of all electronic equipment.

During the process of breaking down each item, they often encounter other materials such as plastic and wood that they also dispose of in a safe way.

In the last six months, the firm has saved four tonnes of carbon emissions through their recycling of wood alone.

Hilsea-based Southern Electrical Recycling (SER).

The saving is equivalent to more than 13 trees being planted, almost 1.5 cars being taken off the road, and more than two houses being powered.

This is on top of the carbon emissions it has saved through the recycling of other materials such as metals and plastics found in e-waste over the last six months.

Gary Dalton, managing director, said: ‘Considering we’re just a small company in Hilsea, that is a brilliant amount of emissions saved.

‘It goes to show that it is the small changes that make a difference.

‘People often dismiss the small changes thinking that it won’t make a difference, but if we all recycle things a little more, the earth will thank us in the long run.’