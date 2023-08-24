Asda home delivery service due to fill The Bridge Centre's Iceland unit in coming months
Iceland in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, will be closing permanently on August 26 with a poster in the window stating that they will close after 4pm.
Moving into the place of the store will be an Asda home delivery service and plans for new loading bays for vans at the back of the site were approved earlier this month.
The planning permission has stated that there will be a ‘steel canopy and associated works to create loading area to service yard’.
A spokesperson for Asda said: “We already offer click and collect at our Fratton store, however what we are looking at for the Iceland space is bringing in a home delivery offer that should go live within the next few months.”