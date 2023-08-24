News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Asda home delivery service due to fill The Bridge Centre's Iceland unit in coming months

An Asda home delivery service will be moving into the Iceland unit in The Bridge Centre in coming months.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read

Iceland in The Bridge Centre, Fratton, will be closing permanently on August 26 with a poster in the window stating that they will close after 4pm.

Moving into the place of the store will be an Asda home delivery service and plans for new loading bays for vans at the back of the site were approved earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The planning permission has stated that there will be a ‘steel canopy and associated works to create loading area to service yard’.

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We already offer click and collect at our Fratton store, however what we are looking at for the Iceland space is bringing in a home delivery offer that should go live within the next few months.”

For more information about Asda and to find where the supermarket has stores, click here.

Related topics:ASDAIceland