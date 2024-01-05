Asda: Staff at Gosport supermarket to strike more over "toxic" work culture as “last-ditch” talks take place
GMB union members at the supermarket in Dock Road will now be commencing their walkout on January 15, with further industrial action planned for February. After initially organising to stage strikes from January 12 to January 26, the GMB union said the first three days are suspended following “last-ditch” talks with supermarket bosses.
Nicola Nixon, GMB regional organiser, said: “We are pleased that Asda management are taking our members’ views seriously, but saddened that it took the very real threat of industrial action to bring them to the table for serious talks. Our members are very clear that they will not hesitate to come out on strike on January 15 and into February unless they receive definite commitments that this toxic atmosphere will be brought to an end.”
The walkout is believed to be the first at any Asda supermarket in the UK, with members bemoaning harsh treatment from managers. They have reported wage errors and health and safety concerns, with strikes previously described as a “cry for help” by Ms Nixon. Up to 100 employees will now be going on strike.
The additional dates are from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 11. Ms Nixon added: “While it is ultimately the members who will decide if they are satisfied and they who will decide when the dispute ends, Asda need to come to these last-ditch talks with the sole aim of resolving the issues at hand.”
The supermarket is expected to remain open while the strikes take place. A spokesperson for Asda said: “We have established processes in place for colleagues to raise any concerns and are disappointed that the GMB has chosen this course of action, despite the discussions we have had with them.
"We will continue to engage with representatives at the Gosport store to resolve their concerns. While any action that has the potential to cause disruption for colleagues and customers is unwelcome, we are confident that we can keep disruption to a minimum.”