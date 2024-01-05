“Toxic” working practices have led to staff at Asda’s Gosport superstore to add further dates to its strike action plan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GMB union members at the supermarket in Dock Road will now be commencing their walkout on January 15, with further industrial action planned for February. After initially organising to stage strikes from January 12 to January 26, the GMB union said the first three days are suspended following “last-ditch” talks with supermarket bosses.

Nicola Nixon, GMB regional organiser, said: “We are pleased that Asda management are taking our members’ views seriously, but saddened that it took the very real threat of industrial action to bring them to the table for serious talks. Our members are very clear that they will not hesitate to come out on strike on January 15 and into February unless they receive definite commitments that this toxic atmosphere will be brought to an end.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff are walking out of the Asda in Dock Road, Gosport. Members of the GMB Union voted to take part in the industrial action. Picture: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walkout is believed to be the first at any Asda supermarket in the UK, with members bemoaning harsh treatment from managers. They have reported wage errors and health and safety concerns, with strikes previously described as a “cry for help” by Ms Nixon. Up to 100 employees will now be going on strike.

The additional dates are from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 11. Ms Nixon added: “While it is ultimately the members who will decide if they are satisfied and they who will decide when the dispute ends, Asda need to come to these last-ditch talks with the sole aim of resolving the issues at hand.”

The supermarket is expected to remain open while the strikes take place. A spokesperson for Asda said: “We have established processes in place for colleagues to raise any concerns and are disappointed that the GMB has chosen this course of action, despite the discussions we have had with them.